Russell T Davies reveals Rose: The Sequel is coming and it’s “brand new” Doctor Who material

Whovians rejoice! Again! After Steven Moffat dropped a special video for the communal viewing of Doctor Who 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor, Russell T Davies is serving up something similar for the Rose rewatch (7pm today).

Advertisement

Ahead of the planned revisit to NuWho’s first episode – 15 years since it aired on BBC One – the former showrunner has said fans can expect a prequel and sequel to Christopher Eccleston’s debut adventure as the Doctor.

As he recently outlined on Twitter, we can expect the “prequel” to drop at 2pm (then 2.30pm in a mysterious “different format” on Instagram), before the “sequel” drops after the re-watch finishes at 7.45pm.

He ended the tweet with the hashtag #TripOfALifetime – in reference to the trailer which advertised the first series of the Doctor Who revival back in 2005.

Okay, so, PREQUEL on the BBC website at 2, then 2.30 on my instagram in a different format. What can this mean?! Rose at 7pm, then 7.45pm, ROSE: THE SEQUEL. Yes! The sequel! I can't stay on here all day, sorry, back later #TripOfALifetime — Russell T Davies (@russelldavies63) March 26, 2020

What exactly will the sequel involve? Will it feature a cameo comeback from some of the show’s stars? Just maybe.

Watchalong organiser Emily Cook has revealed on Twitter it involves a brand new script, penned by Davies.

ROSE: THE SEQUEL ???? Yes, it’s happening!!! Russell’s written it. I’ve produced it. And we can’t wait to share it with you all later! ????✨#TripofaLifetime #DoctorWho https://t.co/xmE1FmkdWp — Emily Cook (@Emily_Rosina) March 26, 2020

As previously revealed by Davies, Rose: The Prequel is “a lost piece of history from the 50th anniversary year, 2013”.

In other words: ring the cloister bell. This is going to be massive.

Find out how to join in with the Rose rewatch here.

Advertisement

Want something else to watch? Check out our TV guide or list of what’s best on Disney+ this week.