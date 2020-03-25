The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

While Matt Baker continues to self-isolate due to coronavirus, Jones will host The One Show solo for the foreseeable future. Fans have also called for it be taken off the air, but it looks like it will continue in its usual format (with a skeleton crew) for the time being.

Tonight, Jones is joined by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, former Bake Off hosts, and singer Fleur East. On top of that, the episode will feature a segment connecting with a nation that’s now working from home.