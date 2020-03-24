The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

While Matt Baker continues to self-isolate due to coronavirus, Jones will host The One Show solo tonight. Adrian Chiles will join her to chat about Pilgrimage: The Road to Istanbul.

Dr Sarah Jarvis is also on hand once more, updating viewers on the latest medical coronavirus news