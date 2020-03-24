Who’s on The One Show tonight?
Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa...
The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones.
The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.
Who’s on The One Show tonight?
While Matt Baker continues to self-isolate due to coronavirus, Jones will host The One Show solo tonight. Adrian Chiles will join her to chat about Pilgrimage: The Road to Istanbul.
Dr Sarah Jarvis is also on hand once more, updating viewers on the latest medical coronavirus news