Jeff Goldblum thanks UK fans for waiting so long for Disney+

Four months after it launched in America Disney+ has finally arrived in the UK, with the House of Mouse’s streaming service offering all manner of films, TV shows and original series to keep us all occupied in the coming weeks.

And now, one of the platform’s stars has come out to thank UK viewers for waiting so long for Disney+ to arrive, with Jeff Goldblum (who appears in original documentary series The World According to Jeff Goldblum) giving RadioTimes.com a special message to pay tribute on launch day.

“I say to you, fans of the UK, thank you so much,” Goldblum said. “I apologise for the wait.

“There must have been a reason cosmically and in the Disney cosmos why they made you wait. But like I say, some things are better for the anticipation.”

Enjoying Disney+ after months of waiting? Streaming star Jeff Goldblum has a special message of thanks for you, loyal UK viewers… #DisneyPlusUK #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/T3hwcU2Blf — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) March 24, 2020

There are currently two episodes of Goldblum’s National Geographic-associated documentary available on Disney+ (with more scheduled to arrive every Friday) in a series that sees the Jurassic Park star investigating topics including denim, coffee, swimming pools, sneakers, tattoos and ice cream among others.

Other original series include live-action Star Wars adventure The Mandalorian, kid-friendly animation Forky Asks a Question and movie originals like the new Lady & The Tramp, all of which UK viewers have had to hold on to see for quite a long period.

“You’ve waited, I thank you for waiting if you’ve stuck with us and now you have some interest in unpacking for yourself this show that we’ve made,” Goldblum said.

“Thank you – and I hope you like it.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum is streaming on Disney+ now, with new episodes released every Friday