When is Eurovision: Come Together on? What’s it about? Will Graham Norton host?

Among the many live events, TV shows and even Olympic Games that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the Eurovision Song Contest, which was cancelled for the first time since 1956.

However, all is not lost – for those hoping to see Europe’s offering of the good, the bad and the downright bizarre, then the BBC will be screening replacement show Eurovision: Come Together.

A sprinkling of Eurovision will be sure to cheer up the nation, however small – here’s everything you need to know about this alternative musical offering…

When is Eurovision: Come Together on TV?

The Eurovision special will air on BBC One on Saturday 16th May – the original planned date the song contest’s Grand Final.

What is Eurovision: Come Together about?

In the absence of an actual contest, Eurovision: Come Together will feature a compilation of memorable past performances. While the classic clips are yet to be confirmed we will almost certainly see ABBA’s legendary 1974 rendition of Waterloo, as well as Bucks Fizz’s iconic outfit-ripping dance routine.

There will also be a look at what was planned for the 2020 competition, including a performance from UK hopeful James Newman. Clips from other acts will also likely be shown, including Iceland’s viral entry Think About Things which is front-runner in our poll…

It appears to be separate to the alternative programming that the European Broadcasting Union are planning, which is intended to “honour the artists” who missed out on performing in 2020.

Who will host Eurovision: Come Together?

Veteran Eurovision commentator Graham Norton has been confirmed to host the show, though this may well be as a voiceover.