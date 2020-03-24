Meet the comedians talking about mental health in Comedy Against Living Miserably

Our mental health is very important, but finding the right shows to keep our chakras aligned can be so difficult, especially when there’s so much out there.

But fear not, as Dave has now partnered with charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) for a series of comedy shows, which is set to get us talking and thinking about mental health in a whole new light.

Introducing Comedy Against Living Miserably – a series, which will see some of the nation’s favourite comedians talking within an intimate, open, honest and occasionally hilarious way about their own issues relating to mental health and the comedy routines they are set to perform that night.

So when is it on? And which comedians can we expect to see on stage?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Comedy Against Living Miserably on?

The first episode kicks off on March 24th at 9pm on Dave.

Before taking to the main stage, the comedians are invited backstage to talk about their own issues related to mental health.

All of the comedians performing as part of Comedy Against Living Miserably will donate their fee to CALM.

The fee is then matched by UKTV to deliver a total of £100,000 to the charity in aid of CALM’s mission to support anyone who is suffering from issues relating to mental health. The show also invites audiences to text to donate funds during broadcast.

Which comedians are taking part?

Each episode is hosted by a headline act and features three leading comedians from the UK comedy circuit.

Comedy Against Living Miserably Episode One is headlined by Joel Dommett and features Kiri Pritchard-McLean, John Robins and Judi Love.

Joel Dommett

Joel burst onto the comedy scene in 2007 and quickly established himself as one of the most energetic and exciting comedians. Since then, he’s become a regular face on TV, from being a finalist in 2016’s I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! (ITV), to hosting the spin off show I’m a Celebrity Extra Camp on ITV2.

In 2018, Joel released his first book It’s not me, It’s them. In 2018 which recounts his past relationships in pursuit of love. The book quickly went on to become a Sunday Times Bestseller.

Joel will be headlining the first episode, and he’ll be joined by Kiri Pritchard McLean, John Robins and Judi Love.

So, what can you expect from Joel’s comedy set?

“I think I’m going to talk a little bit about my dad, talk a little bit about my friend who’s recently passed, and I think I’m just going to talk about the hate that people have given me online in the last week, which I collected in the car on the way here – it was an interesting process,” he revealed to press including RadioTimes.com.

Speaking of how mental health affects the male population, he added: “Men find it particularly difficult to talk about their feelings because there is a stigma that we are strong and we are faultless and powerful. I think actually that’s not the case at all – we’re all vulnerable, and the sooner we realise that and the sooner we communicate that to each other, the better.

“It’s remarkable how many people are going through the same issues as you, no matter how big or small. We all need to communicate more.”

Kiri Pritchard-McLean

Already a hugely popular regular on the comedy circuit, Kiri is director and co-writer with the Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer Nominated Gein’s Family Gift Shop and the cult hit sketch show, Tarot.

She has also appeared on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie to You, and she is the host of Radio 4 Extra’s Newsjack and as well as appearing on the Russell Howard Hour, she is a writer for the show.

When it comes to her comedy set, Kiri says she’ll be talking about “trigger warnings” – a thing she only became aware of recently.

She said: “I’m going to talk about mental health generally, men’s mental health which is something that’s really important to me, abuse on the internet because that’s something that massively impacts on my mental health, and I imagine knowing me, there will be a k**b joke in there as well – stick to what you’re good at!”

John Robins

John Robins is one of the most critically acclaimed stand-up comedians of his generation.

Having completed numerous sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, and picking up the Chortle Awards for Best Compere, one for Best Radio, and A Three Weeks Editors Choice Award, in 2017 he scooped the big one, winning The Edinburgh Comedy Award for his show ‘The Darkness of Robins.”

John has found comedy to personally help when dealing with low periods.

Recalling a time when he had to find the funny side to a sad situation, he said: “I was once sat on the toilet, crying, and I cried so much that the tears fell onto my penis. And then, the tears fell off my penis and onto some s**t in the toilet. And I realised that that was as bad as it’s going to get, and I started to laugh.”

Judi Love

Straight-talking powerhouse Judi Love is one of the UK’s most stand-out up-and-coming performers.

With her heaps of sass and brilliant energy, Judi takes everyday relatable situations that resonate with audiences and brings them to life in hilarious routines.

She has become a firm-favourite on the comedy circuit, regularly appears as a panelist on ITV’s Loose Women, and has amassed a huge online following for her hilarious sketches.

And viewers can expect no less from her comedy skit for CALM.

“I know people who have suffered from mental health issues, from psychosis to depression, to anxiety, to post-traumatic stress. And for myself, I would say dealing with grief, having a newborn child, and just managing as a single parent, there were moments that I had to deal with grief and loss,” Judi explained.

Speaking of how comedy has helped her overcome her troubles, she added: “Comedy has definitely come to my aid during low periods of my life. I think in my cultural background, we laugh and eat and joke, and there’s so many characters and accents and facial expressions that I grew up around so many people that could have probably been comedians.”

Comedy Against Living Miserably Part 1 airs Tuesday 24th March at 9pm on Dave.