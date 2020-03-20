Who is the guest announcer on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues this weekend, as the Geordie due continue to film amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The legendary TV duo made their comeback on February 22nd with a whole host of new and exclusive features, live surprises, guests, stunts as well as all of the favourites that SNT fans know and love.

And the show will go on, as they film without a live studio audience for the first time in the show’s history.

So, which celebs will be joining the boys on the show?

Who will be this week’s guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Viewers are in for lots of laughter as comedian Joel Dommett has been confirmed as the guest announcer.

Joel will will take to the podium to narrate the family, entertainment show on March 21st.

The television presenter and actor is known for various roles including Skins, Live in Chelsea, Impractical Jokers UK, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Joel & Nish vs The World.

Since November 2017, Dommett has co-presented I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp on ITV2 with Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt, and this year, he presented ITV’s The Masked Singer.

His appearance follows Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley, who had an amazing time in the booth with some shirtless men.

Anyone wishing they could swap places with Joanna Lumley right now? ???? #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/FLgNecHvVu — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 14, 2020

Previous guest announcers include: Radio 1 Breakfast show host Greg James, Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon, and US singer Camila Cabello – who opened the first show of series 16.

Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturdays at 7pm, only on ITV.