Dancing on Ice and Game of Thrones stars struck down with coronavirus

Actors Indira Varma and Linda Lusardi are both ill with coronavirus, making them the latest stars to announce they have contracted the virus.

Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are among other celebrities who have tested positive so far.

Indira Varma, best known for playing Ellaria Sand in HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, has revealed that she is “in bed” with the virus and “it’s not nice”.

The actor was due to star in a West End production of The Seagull alongside fellow Game of Thrones alumnus Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), but the play has been put on hold due to the global pandemic.

Lusardi, who has previously appeared on Dancing on Ice, has also revealed to fans that she is “extremely ill with corona at the moment,” following a tweet from a fan requesting a celebrity video message.

Sorry Kerry. I am extremely ill with Corona at the moment — Linda Lusardi (@lusardiofficial) March 18, 2020

Lusardi appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2008, finishing in sixth place – while her other reality TV appearances include Celebrity MasterChef 2011, where she reached the final five.