Who is Sweden’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet The Mamas who will sing Move

Sweden is one of the most successful ever competitors in the Eurovision Song Contest, only failing to qualify for the grand final in their 59 attempts since 1958.

With an impressive six wins, Sweden is only behind Ireland in terms of Eurovision victories – and of course, gave us one of the most successful entrants ever with ABBA in 1974.

No pressure then for this year’s entrants The Mamas, who were due to represent Sweden in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

So could The Mamas be the next ABBA?

Here’s everything you need to know about the band and their song entry, which has already won one competition…

Who is representing Sweden at the Eurovision 2o20? And what’s the song?

The Mamas got their big break at Melodifestivalen 2019, where were backing singers on John Lundvik’s song Too Late For Love. Not only did Ludvik and The Mamas win the competition but they were also chosen to represent Sweden at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, where they came a very respectable fifth place.

The Mamas won Melodifestivalen 2020 all by themselves with new entry Move, and planned to take the song to Rotterdam for a second shot at Eurovision victory this year.

