Who do you think should have won Eurovision 2020? Vote now in Group One

The contest may have been called off this year, but that doesn't mean we can't all still say thank you for the music...

KIEV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 22, 2020: he Eurovision Song Contest logo is seen on a screen during the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) national selection show in Kiev. Ukrainian band Go_A with song Solovey will represent Ukraine at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Netherlands. The 65th anniversary Eurovision song contest will be held in Rotterdam (Netherlands) from May 12 to May 16, 2020. Ukraine, which missed the competition last year, intends to return to participation in 2020.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Pavlo Gonchar / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Pavlo Gonchar / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Now that Eurovision 2020 has sadly been cancelled, we don’t currently know what will happen to the acts who were only recently announced to be taking part – but plenty of fans have big opinions on who should have won.

With that in mind, and to try and bring a bit of well-needed cheer to the continent at these troubling times, we’ve collated all the entries for the contest and will be hosting a series of polls to let people have their say on the act they think should have won.

There will be four rounds initially with the top acts moving onto the next round – all you need to do is click the link to read about the act and listen to their song, then vote for your favourites in the poll below.

The top two in each heat will go to our grand final, where you will have the chance to pick your favourite song and winner. Remember, this is who you think should have been crowned champion at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which would have taken place in Rotterdam.

Ready, steady, here’s the first group of songs…

[Group One voting closes at 5pm GMT on Friday 20th March]

GROUP ONE

Click on the links below to hear the song and find out more about the act:

Lithuania: THE ROOP – On Fire

Greece: Stefania – SUPERG!RL

Poland: Alicja – Empires

Slovenia: Ana Soklič – Voda

Cyprus: Sandro – Running

Germany: Ben Dolic – Violent Thing

Norway: Ulrikke – Attention

United Kingdom: James Newman – My Last Breath

Spain: Blas Cantó – Universo

Belarus: VAL – Da vidna

Now it’s time to vote for your favourite to go through to the grand final…


Group two is coming soon!

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2020

