Who is Netherlands’ Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Jeangu Macrooy who will sing Grow

One of the original countries from the first contest in 1956, The Netherlands have competed in the Eurovision Song Contest an impressive 60 times with only four missed years.

One of the very first winners all the way back in 1957, the Netherlands have now won five times including their most recent victory in 2019.

Hoping to continue their winning streak was Jeangu Macrooy – who was, of course, going to sing in his home country before the contest was cancelled due to coronavirus.

But why did the current champs choose Jeangu Macrooy?

Here’s everything you need to know about the star and his song entry, which is an autobiographical reflection…

Who is representing The Netherlands at Eurovision 2020? And what’s the song?

Jeangu Macrooy is a singer-songwriter from Suriname, who moved to The Netherlands aged 20 to study music. This led to the release of two critically acclaimed albums – High On You and Horizon – as well as a tour in Germany and performances at popular Netherlands festivals Lowlands and North Sea Jazz Festival.

His self-penned song Grow is autobiographical, following Macrooy’s quest to find himself as he grows older.

