Who is Latvia’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Samanta Tīna who was due to sing Still Breathing

Latvia only entered Eurovision for the first time in 2000 – but the Baltic state got off to an incredible start in the contest, coming third in their first year and winning the competition two years later.

Marie N, with the song I Wanna was the winning entry in 2002 – coming 12 points ahead of second placed Malta.

They’ve never quite repeated the same success since, although have made the top ten on a further two occasions, finishing 5th in 2005 and 6th in 2015.

This year they had selected Samanta Tīna as the person to bring back the glory days of the early ’00s at the competition – which was scheduled to take place in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star – and the song I Wanna, that she was preparing to sing…

Who is representing Latvia at the Eurovision 2020? And what’s the song?

Tīna has long fancied a crack at Eurovision glory – having applied to be the Latvian entry on five previous occasions, in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2019.

She has also previously been a contestant on the Lithuanian version of The Voice and has released a slew of singles since 2012.

Tīna was due to sing the song Still Breathing, which she co-wrote with Aminata Savadogo.

