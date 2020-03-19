Who is Denmark’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Ben and Tan who will sing “Yes”

Since their first entry in 1957, Denmark have competed in the Eurovision Song Contest a total of 48 times.

To this point, the country have won the competition on three occasions – in 1963, 2000, and then again in 2013 with Only Tear Drops, which was performed by Emmelie de Forest.

Last year, they came in 12th place with Love Is Forever by Lorena.

The country were hoping to get fourth time lucky this year with Ben & Tan – a Danish duo consisting of Benjamin Rosenbohm and Tanne Balcells – before the competition was cancelled due to coronavirus.

So, what made them stand out from the rest?

Here’s everything you need to know about the talented twosome…

Who is representing Denmark at the Eurovision 2o20? And what’s the song?

Ben & Tan were due to represent Denmark at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

The pair first met in 2019 when they signed up for twelfth series of the Danish series of X Factor.

Ben entered the competition alone, whereas Tan competed as a part of girl group Echo.

While Tan was eliminated with Echo at the semi-final coming in fourth place, Ben made it to the finals and finished as runner-up.

Nevertheless, they decided to become a duo after the competition, and were then announced as the reps for Denmark after winning 61 per cent of the votes in the country’s selection competition.

They were planning to sing their song “Yes”, which was released as a digital download on 8 March 2020.

It was written by Emil Rosendal Lei, Jimmy Jannson and Linnea Deb.

