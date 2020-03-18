Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Strictly’s Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell forced to pull dancing tour

Strictly’s Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell forced to pull dancing tour

The couple have some sad news for fans

Dianne Buswell, Joe Sugg, Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing stars Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have had to postpone their tour, following the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

The real-life couple announced their decision to put their show on hold in light of the recent pandemic.

In a shared statement, Dianne, 30, and Joe, 28, told fans: “We have been working really hard on the show and it is going to be great, which makes this extra hard. Rescheduling shows is the last thing we want to do, but these are strange times and we have to keep everyone safe.”

They continued: “We are working to try and reschedule as quickly as possible so that people can exchange their tickets into new dates, but where that is not possible, refunds will be issued from your point of purchase.”

Reassuring ticket holders that they’ll receive a full refund as the companies work hard in the difficult period, they added: “Venues and ticketing companies are working in difficult circumstances at the moment so please bear with them as they work through all this. We love you all and look forward to seeing you in person again soon. In the meantime, please keep yourselves healthy and safe. Xxx.”

View this post on Instagram

ANNOUNCEMENT Following the recent guidelines from the government and after further discussions with the producer of our tour, we have decided that for the safety of all involved, in particular all the people coming to the shows, we will reschedule our UK tour to a later date. If you know us, you know that this was an incredibly hard decision to make. We have been working really hard on the show and it is going to be great, which makes this extra hard. Rescheduling shows is the last thing we want to do, but these are strange times and we have to keep everyone safe. We are working to try and reschedule as quickly as possible so that people can exchange their tickets into new dates, but where that is not possible, refunds will be issued from your point of purchase. Venues and ticketing companies are working in difficult circumstances at the moment so please bear with them as they work through all this. We love you all and look forward to seeing you in person again soon. In the meantime, please keep yourselves healthy and safe. Xxx

A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell) on

The pair were due to hit the road in March and April for 20 performances across the country, however, will now perform at a later unspecified date.

And Dianne and Joe aren’t the only Strictly stars affected by the pandemic.

This week, pro dancers Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara confirmed that they had been forced to postpone their Remembering The Oscars Tour until 2021.

Joe Sugg in Strictly Come Dancing

Similarly, a host of TV shows both in the UK and abroad have been severely affected as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to dominate the headlines with many projects having their productions suspended.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return  to the BBC later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Dianne Buswell, Joe Sugg, Strictly
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Big Finish - The Tenth Doctor Adventures: Volume 2

Doctor Who audio producers Big Finish suspend recording amid coronavirus pandemic

ant and dec

Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead without studio audience, ITV confirms

Euro 2020

Coronavirus in sport: Live updates - ECB statement, Olympics test off

eastenders 35th mitchells

EastEnders postpone filming and reduce weekly episodes amid coronavirus pandemic