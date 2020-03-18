Matt Baker makes One Show appearance from living room as he self-isolates

The One Show host Matt Baker has become the latest TV personality to go into self-isolation, missing last night’s episode in the process.

However, despite his absence on the sofa, the show was not completely without Baker’s presence—with the presenter appearing via webcam from his living room.

Chatting to co-host Alex Jones, Baker explained that a member of his household had developed a cough and so, according to new government guidelines, he would be self-isolating—kept company by his dog Bob.

“One of us has a cough, and that means we’re following the Prime Minister’s advice. And yeah, now spending the next two weeks self-isolating,” he said.

“To be honest with you, Al, speaking with who we have over the last few days, I kinda expected this to come,” he added. “I feel as ready as we can do, and more than happy to do our bit and do what’s right for everybody—look out for our neighbours.”

In Baker’s absence, it’s not clear who will be joining Jones on the sofa for the next two weeks—although we do know that former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh is set to co-host on Friday.

Baker announced towards the end of 2019 that he would be leaving the show in the spring, but an exact leaving date has not yet been announced.

He joins other Tv personalities, including Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid, in self-isolating as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to dominate the headlines.