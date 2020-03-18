How to watch Boris Johnson’s coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet are now giving daily government briefings offering the latest guidance to the public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s how you can watch today’s briefing…

What time is today’s coronavirus briefing?

The briefings aren’t at a set time every day, but they will always take place at some point between 4pm and 6pm. The two press conferences we’ve seen so far, on Monday and Tuesday, were both at 5pm.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The briefings are broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel, while the BBC has also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme that will include today’s briefing.

This programme will begin at 4:30pm on BBC One and continue until 6pm, also offering analysis on all the latest developments regarding the outbreak.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It’s not yet clear, but Johnson is normally joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance, in addition to members of his cabinet such as chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Today’s briefing could contain the latest updates about potential school cancellations in England as well as the possibility of further social distancing measures.