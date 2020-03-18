David Tennant’s Around The World in 80 Days latest series to halt production

Production on the new Around The World in 80 Days series starring David Tennant has been suspended amid the coronavirus crisis.

Filming had been taking place in South Africa, but according to Deadline the cast and crew have now returned home with the suspension expected to last at least a month.

Simon Crawford Collins, boss of Slim Film + Television (the production company behind the series) said, “We’ll crawl over hot coals to make our shows, but there comes a point when you go: this isn’t fair on the teams and their families back at home. We’ve got to call a temporary hiatus and look after everyone and get them home.

“We’re trying to pause things in the most effective way so we can launch back into production as soon as the mists clear.”

However, another project from the same production company is continuing with production for the time being.

Mystic, which is an adaptation of Stacy Gregg’s Pony Club Secrets books and is being made for CBBC is continuing its shoot in New Zealand, with Crawford Collins claiming, “If we can keep going safely, we should.”

A whole host of big-budget TV shows and film projects have seen their production schedules derailed by the ongoing pandemic as it continues to dominate the headlines.