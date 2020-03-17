The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and TBC.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Alex and a host that is yet to be confirmed will be joined by stand-up comedian Russell Kane and the experts from BBC One’s The Repair Shop.

Plus, Matt Allwright is back once again to help answer your coronavirus questions.