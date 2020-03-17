Who’s on The One Show tonight?
Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa...
The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and TBC.
The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.
Who’s on The One Show tonight?
Alex and a host that is yet to be confirmed will be joined by stand-up comedian Russell Kane and the experts from BBC One’s The Repair Shop.
Plus, Matt Allwright is back once again to help answer your coronavirus questions.