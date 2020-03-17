When is Britain’s Got Talent back on TV?

Another year, another series of Britain’s Got Talent – Simon Cowell’s entertainment juggernaut will indeed be returning for an impressive 14th series in 2020.

After the screening of experimental spin-off Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions last year, the series is going back to basics with the usual – but still popular – formula of audition rounds, golden buzzers and live finals.

So if you can’t wait for your tv screen to be filled with dancing dogs, daring magicians and surprising singers once more, here’s what you need to know about Britain’s Got Talent’s return…

When will Britain’s Got Talent be back on TV?

An official release date for Britain’s Got Talent has yet to be announced, but the show typically starts in early April and finishes in June.

Previously the talent show typically has started the week after the finale of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – which would give Britain’s Got Talent a likely launch date of Saturday 11th April.

Filming is well underway on the 2020 series, with auditions beginning on Saturday 11th January and ending on Monday 10th February.

That’s it! Auditions for #BGT 2020 have come to an end and we can’t wait to show you all the fun we’ve had. There's been some INCREDIBLE acts on our stage … ???? Watch this space – it’s all coming to your screens later this year! ???????? pic.twitter.com/xWjqKT1KOg — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) February 10, 2020

Social media posts from the judges showed that deliberation day took place in late February – so all filming is done and dusted ready for the live shows.

However long-running spin-off Britain’s Got More Talent with Stephen Mulhern will not be returning to TV screens, after ITV announced the companion show will move online.

Last year’s series was won by singing Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery, who became the show’s oldest winner at 89 years old. He has since released an album and performed on The Royal Variety Show and Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Will Britain’s Got Talent be cancelled due to coronavirus?

We’re not sure how Britain’s Got Talent will be affected just yet. The pre-recorded auditions are already in the can, we believe, but whether they will do a scaled-back version of the live show is yet to be seen.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV in spring