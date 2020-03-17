Will filming for Britain’s Got Talent be affected due to coronavirus?

Britain’s Got Talent is set to return to our TV screens this spring for a fourteenth series, after live auditions started back in January.

But with the recent COVID-19 outbreak, will production now be affected for the ITV show?

Live auditions started on January 18th, and the footage was expected to air next month, with the live finale later taking place in June.

However, this could all be changed, following fears of coronavirus – which has caused other shows such as Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway to cancel filming.

Usually, footage from BGT’s live auditions are taken months in advance from different venues around the UK.

This is then edited into a series of episodes which air in the Spring, consisting of montages of scenes from auditions, interviews with some of the notable participants, and recorded backstage scenes of hosts Ant and Dec overseeing the performances from the wings.

After this, the judges then make their decision on who they want to take through to the semi-finals, where contestants must perform before the audience and judges, as well as on live television.

The finale, which usually takes place around June, is also shown on live TV in front of a studio audience.

With episodes yet to air, we suspect there could be a lot of changes with the show in order to take the recent outbreak into consideration.

It’s possible the provisional transmission date of April could be put on hold to allow for the show to be filmed in its original format, with live shows instantly following the pre-recorded auditions.

But with the global uncertainty around the virus, this could postpone the show too much later in the year, which could then interfere with ITV’s current and future schedule for other shows.

If all live auditions have been filmed, the show could go on as scheduled, but without a live studio audience, with mass gatherings not advised by the government during the pandemic outbreak.

It’s unclear how BGT will amend filming due to the virus, but with it continuing to spread world wide, it’s likely the show may have to make changes.

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for a comment.

