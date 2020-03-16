Are you the ultimate Strictly Come Dancing fan? Take our quiz to find out!

But how much do you really know about the dancing competition – which has been on TV for almost two decades?

Take our quiz below to find out…



<section><h2> <h2><strong>The Ultimate Strictly Come Dancing quiz!</strong></h2> </h2> <p>Are you a true Strictly fan? Do you know all the names of the professional dancers, judges and which celebrities have won and on what year? Take our quiz to find out how much you really know about the BBC dance show…</p> </section><section><h2> <h2><strong>When did Strictly Come Dancing start?</strong></h2> </h2> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Which female celebrity hasn’t taken part on Strictly?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Who won first out of these Strictly champions?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>When did Arlene Phillips leave Strictly?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Which male celebrity hasn’t taken part on Strictly?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Who was the first contestant to score a perfect 40?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Which of the following dances isn’t judged on Strictly?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Which judge didn’t join the line-up when the show first started?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Which pro dancer has come second four times in a row?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>How many pro dancers have joined the show since it started in 2004?</strong></h2> </h3> </section><section><h2> <h2><strong>Strictly baby</strong></h2> </h2> <p>You can probably list all the celebrities faces you’ve seen on the show over the past years, but when it comes to the minute details, you’re just a little out of step.</p> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Strictly prodigy </strong></h2> </h3> <p>You have some knowledge of the dancing show, but you might want to brush up a little if you want to be a true Strictly fan.</p> </section><section><h3> <h2><strong>Strictly pro!</strong></h2> </h3> <p>Craig Revel Horwood, is that you? You might as well be sitting on the panel with the judges with all your Strictly knowledge.</p> </section><p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p></p>

Strictly Come Dancing returns this summer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.