Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa...

The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Kerry Godliman joins Alex and Matt for a chat tonight. The actor and comedian is known for her stand-up and her roles in the likes of Ricky Gervais’s Extras and Derek.

On top of Godliman’s appearance, tonight’s show will feature Matt Allwright meeting the people working hard to keep shelves stocked during the coronavirus pandemic – and celebrate acts of kindness during this difficult time.

