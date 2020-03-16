Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Big Brother contestants in Germany are not being told about Coronavirus outbreak

Big Brother contestants in Germany are not being told about Coronavirus outbreak

They remain unaware of the pandemic gripping the world

Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5, SL

The contestants on Germany’s edition of Big Brother have not been informed about the progressing coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

They entered the Big Brother house on 6th February, at which time they would only have been aware of the virus in Wuhan and isolated cases in other areas of the world.

German broadcaster Sat.1 have not been updating the contestants on how the situation has escalated and will only do so if necessary.

The network told German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung: “Of course, the residents will be informed if there is reason to do so. Which information is given to the residents from outside is also decided in exchange with the relatives.”

It is standard practice for contestants on Big Brother to be kept in the dark about current events, but the coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented instance in the history of the show.

The current series of Big Brother Germany is expected to continue for another nine weeks.

A similar situation seems to be developing on the Canadian version of the show, where residents of the Big Brother house were recently seen discussing why there was no live audience at the most recent eviction.

Advertisement

Germany now has over 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while Canada has 324.

Tags

All about Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Premier League stadiums: Man Utd – Old Trafford

Three radical plans to finish the 2019/20 Premier League season

Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Lord of the Rings TV series filming halted due to coronavirus

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus

All of Marvel’s Disney+ shows have been halted due to coronavirus

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE ) Martin Lewis seen at the BBC on April 23, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Simon James/GC Images)

The Martin Lewis Money Show: Coronavirus Special to air this week in ITV schedule shake-up