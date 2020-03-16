Big Brother contestants in Germany are not being told about Coronavirus outbreak

The contestants on Germany’s edition of Big Brother have not been informed about the progressing coronavirus pandemic.

They entered the Big Brother house on 6th February, at which time they would only have been aware of the virus in Wuhan and isolated cases in other areas of the world.

German broadcaster Sat.1 have not been updating the contestants on how the situation has escalated and will only do so if necessary.

The network told German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung: “Of course, the residents will be informed if there is reason to do so. Which information is given to the residents from outside is also decided in exchange with the relatives.”

It is standard practice for contestants on Big Brother to be kept in the dark about current events, but the coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented instance in the history of the show.

The current series of Big Brother Germany is expected to continue for another nine weeks.

A similar situation seems to be developing on the Canadian version of the show, where residents of the Big Brother house were recently seen discussing why there was no live audience at the most recent eviction.

Germany now has over 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while Canada has 324.