Where is Good Karma Hospital series three filmed?

From Greg’s seaside bar, to the sun-drenched setting of the Good Karma Hospital itself, part of the ITV show’s charm is its exotic slate of filming locations.

The series is set in a South Indian hospital, in the state of Kerala on India’s tropical Malabar Coast – but in reality the show is shot in an entirely different location. Read on for our complete location guide to The Good Karma Hospital series three.

Where is The Good Karma Hospital series three filmed?

Although the show is set in South India and along the shore of the Arabian Sea, the series is actually filmed in and around Galle and the town Unawatuna in southern Sri Lanka.

Unawatuna is a coastal town in the suburbs of the city Galle – the town is a popular tourist hotspot, well-known for its turtle hatches, sandy beaches and coral reefs.

In Good Karma Hospital series three, the first episode features multiple scenes filmed along beaches, including Greg’s reunion with his adult daughter, and conversations between Gabriel and Ruby.

Other Good Karma Hospital filming spots include Weligama (literally meaning “sandy village”), a town located in Matara District in southern Sri Lanka, and Hikkuduwa, a town located in southwestern Sri Lanka. Both are popular with tourists and known for their surf, coral and picturesque beaches.

Many of the locations had also previously been hit by the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami. Speaking at a press event, series three director Philip John revealed that the crew often enlisted up to 600 locals to be background extras.

“It was a life changing thing, for me to go there [to Sri Lanka],” he said. “You just see the poverty and they’ve been through so much, they’ve had the civil war, they’ve had the tsunami, and yet – and the place looks like it’s been trashed for 50 years, the infrastructure’s a bit c**p, and nothing really works that well… but the people are so happy. I want to go back.”

Series three will begin at 8pm on ITV on Sunday 15th March 2020.