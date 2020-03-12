When is You Are What You Wear on TV? – Everything you need to know about Rylan’s new makeover show

Rylan Clark-Neal is taking to the BBC later this month with his brand new makeover show, You Are What You Wear.

Get ready for lifestyle overhauls, as the feel good series helps people match how they look on the outside with how they feel on the inside.

The presenter will be joined by five stylists who’ll be working their magic on the show, and he’ll be at the helm of a “department store of dreams”.

So when is it on? What can viewers expect? And who are the stylists joining him on the show?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is it on?

Episode One of You Are What You Wear kicks off at 8pm on 26th March.

The show will continue weekly on Thursdays on BBC, and can also be watched on BBC iPlayer.

What is it about?

Each episode will see the five stylists observing four clients from the Mirror Room.

Based on their expertise – whether this be knowing how to pick the best pair of jeans or dressing curves – they’ll decide on who should dress the client, at which point the mirror will slide back to reveal who has taken on the challenge.

In episode one, viewers will meet Chris, a 6ft 5 personal hygiene salesman who only wears black, looking to inject some colour into his wardrobe while Manny from Leeds has a very different dilemma.

At 5ft 3, he’s been wearing children’s sized clothes for years and is looking for a grown up style with sass. We’ll also see PE teacher Rachael kick her trainer addiction, and warehouse worker Karen differentiate between her uniform and weekend wear.

Who are the stylists?

Alongside Rylan are five of the UK’s most exciting stylists with very different styles and personalities, ready to uplift a diverse range of contributors seeking to reinvent their wardrobes.

Darren Kennedy

The fashion writer loves classic tailoring and can make anyone feel chic.

He has hosted for BAFTA, GQ, several seasons of London Fashion Week Festival for the British Fashion Council and live on the red carpet for the Brit Awards. Darren also regularly contributes to Beverly Hills Lifestyle magazine.

Joey Bevan

The fashion designer likes to push boundaries and think outside the box. He counts Little Mix, Jessie J and Lady GaGa as his celebrity clients, and he L’Oreal, Urban Decay and Disney amongst his commercial clients.

Kat Farmer

Kat is a self-confessed fashion addict and her hugely popular blog, #doesmybumlook40, documents her journey to finding her style in her 40s.

Lucie Clifford

Lucie Clifford is a sought-after stylist who has worked in the fashion industry for over a decade.

The former Fashion Editor of Look Magazine, and Shopping Editor of Fabulous Magazine, she now counts the likes of Simply Be, New Look, Lipsy, Primark and Amazon amongst some of her advertising and commercial clients.

Nana Acheampong

London-based fashion and celebrity stylist Nana loves a bit of glamour and bling.

She has worked with a host of editorial titles, commercial brands, digital commerce, TV shows and music clients – including Ed Sheeran and One Direction.

Is there a trailer?

There sure is – and you’re in for a treat!

At the beginning of the clip, Rylan says: “If you’re stuck it a style rut, you have come to the right place as I’ve got the perfect people for the job!”

You can watch it below.

You Are What You Wear starts on March 26 at 8pm, only on BBC One