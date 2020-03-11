The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

The stars of Belgravia, the much-anticipated period drama from the creator of Downton Abbey, will be joining Alex and Matt tonight. The new upstairs/downstairs drama is airing on Sunday 15th March 2020 at 9pm on ITV, and will star Tamsin Greig, Harriet Walker and Philip Gleinster.

Paddy McGuinness will also be chatting about his gameshow Catchpoint. Plus, the show will welcome the first Black woman to be crowned Miss World.