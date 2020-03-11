Doctor Who fans have voted for their favourite series 12 episodes, and the results may surprise you

Doctor Who fans have been voting in their thousands for their favourite episodes of Jodie Whittaker’s most recent series, and now RadioTimes.com can reveal the results – which may not be entirely what you expected.

According to the Whovians who voted, Vinay Patel and Chris Chibnall’s Fugitive of the Judoon – which saw the Doctor (Whittaker) discover a former version of herself (played by Jo Martin) after a tense, action-packed mystery – was their favourite episode, with a massive 33% voting for series 12’s fifth episode.

To many, this result won’t be a huge shock – despite some minor controversy over the introduction of a new Doctor, the episode was noted at the time as a series highlight – but perhaps more surprising is that Who fans’ second-favourite episode of the series was finale The Timeless Children.

Commanding nearly a quarter of the finished vote, The Timeless Children was well ahead of any of the episodes below it in the rankings despite some divided opinions about its story, which introduced huge new revelations about the background of the Doctor and her species the Time Lords.

On the other hand, many fans applauded the ambitious changes to the canon and performances from Jodie Whittaker and Sacha Dhawan, and based on our results it’s clearly a top episode among plenty of Whovians. We’re certainly intrigued to see where it leads us in series 13…

Following the Timeless Children was Cyberman-themed Mary Shelley historical The Haunting of Villa Diodati, then opening episode Spyfall Part 1.

The four least-voted episodes were Can You Hear Me? Spyfall Part 2, Orphan 55 and Praxeus, who all tied with roughly 2% of the results but have been ordered based on their unique voter total (which was very close).

You can see the full ranking below.

Episode 5, Fugitive of the Judoon – 33% Episode 10, The Timeless Children – 24% Episode 8, The Haunting of Villa Diodati – 16% Episode 1, Spyfall Part 1 – 8% Episode 9, Ascension of the Cybermen – 6% Episode 4, Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror – 5% Episode 7, Can You Hear Me? – 2% Episode 2, Spyfall Part 2 – 2% Episode 3, Orphan 55 – 2% Episode 6, Praxeus – 2%

Clearly, there’s something to love in absolutely every episode of Doctor Who – even if the above ranking is more useful for telling how many peoples’ favourites an episode was, rather than for an average series ranking as a whole.

Now, we just need to work out how to rank individual minutes of every adventure for our next big poll. We have to pass the time until the festive special somehow, right?

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021