The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will join Alex and Matt on The One Show tonight. The pair are currently touring their show The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment, which is set to take over the Royal Albert Hall this weekend.

The episode will also feature Joe Crowley reporting on the row between wild swimmers and Yorkshire Water, and the winners of the BBC Young Reporter.