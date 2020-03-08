When does Homeland air on Channel 4 in the UK?

Homeland is back on Channel 4 for an eighth and final season in 2020.

Claire Danes’s lead Carrie Mathison was in a pretty bad way at the close of season seven – so what’s in store for her in the drama’s last episodes? And when will Homeland be back on TV?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Homeland back on TV?

Homeland’s eighth and final series was originally intended to air on Channel 4 in autumn 2019, but the “ambitious” final series was hit by delays – with the show later set for broadcast in early 2020.

It eventually launched on US broadcaster Showtime on Sunday 8th February 2020, with those in the UK able to watch it shortly after, with a premiere set for 16th February. New episodes follow every Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.

Showtime’s president of entertainment Gary Levine explained, “Homeland is an ambitious series — especially in its final season.

“[Showrunner] Alex [Gansa] wants to go out proudly, and that has involved production in multiple countries at times and in places that have some issues. It just takes time.

“There have been no missteps. It’s been a relatively smooth process. But it’s a very ambitious production schedule and it has taken more time than we [anticipated].”

The first seven series of Homeland are currently available to watch on Netflix.

What happened in the Homeland season seven finale?

The Homeland series seven finale was a bittersweet affair. There was victory for Saul’s team who managed to extract Russian operative Simone from Moscow – but Carrie, who was in disguise as Simone in a brunette wig, was caught by Simone’s handler and boyfriend Yevgeny, then held in a cell for seven months without her bipolar medication.

When we last saw Carrie, she was being exchanged for high profile Russian prisoners at the country’s border with Estonia. Twitching in Saul’s arms when they were finally reunited, Carrie didn’t even seem to recognise her mentor.

What will happen in Homeland season eight?

Homeland season eight will see Carrie recovering from months of brutal confinement in Russia, an experience which has left her with extremely fractured memories.

Saul is now National Security Advisor to President Warner, and the top priority of the White House is ending the war in Afghanistan. Saul has been sent to take charge of peace negotiations with the Taliban but Kabul is full of warlords, mercenaries, zealots and spies – and the one person Saul needs to help him is Carrie.

Against the doctor’s orders, Saul asks her to go on one final mission with him.

Who will be in the cast of Homeland season eight?

Claire Danes will be reprising her role as Carrie Mathison alongside Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson. Beau Bridges will also be back, this time with a promotion to US President.

Asked how she felt about the drama coming to an end, Danes said she was “really conflicted”.

“I mean, I’ll be ready,” she added. “She’s a lot, this Carrie-freakin’ Mathieson character. It’s a workout, so I’ll be ready for a reprieve from that.”

Danes’ real-life husband, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal), is also joining the show as John Zabel, a new foreign policy advisor to the President and enemy of Saul, and Sam Trammell (True Blood) will play vice president Benjamin Hayes, who is more dangerous than he first appears….

Is there a trailer for Homeland series eight?

You can watch a trailer for the next episode to air on Channel 4 – season eight, episode four, ‘Chalk One Up’ – below.