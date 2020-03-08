Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Which was the best episode of Doctor Who series 12?

Which was the best episode of Doctor Who series 12?

Were you blown away by Fugitive of the Judoon, impressed by Praxeus or haunted by the Villa Diodati? Vote now!

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor - Doctor Who _ Season 12, Episode 10 - Photo Credit: James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America

With Doctor Who series 12 now concluded, there’s only one thing to do – obsessively talk about it over and over again until we get any hint of new episodes.

Advertisement

And with that lofty goal in mind we have a question for you, our loyal readers – which was your favourite episode of Doctor Who’s latest series? Are you still overwhelmed by Orphan 55, fondly reminiscing over Spyfall and processing Fugitive of the Judoon?

Did the mental health themes of Can You Hear Me? leave their mark, or were you a bigger fan of Praxeus and The Haunting of Villa Diodati?

Or are you still so mind-blown by the two-part finale that you can’t even think of any episodes that came before?

Whichever series 12 episode is your favourite, we want to hear about it. Look through the list above, cast your mind back through time and space to each episode, and pick carefully – you only get one vote, so make it count.

And who knows? The truth, when revealed, might end up surprising you…

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks will come to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor - Doctor Who _ Season 12, Episode 10 - Photo Credit: James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

26-2

Doctor Who series 12 review: “A big step up”

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who (BBC)

Will Captain Jack Harkness be back for the Doctor Who festive special?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 12/12/2019 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 2) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED DW MAG UNTIL 12/12/2019 00:00:01** GENERAL RELEASE 27/12/2019 00:00:01 Ryan (TOSIN COLE), Graham (BRADLEY WALSH), Yaz (MANDIP GILL) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Ben Blackall

Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole may be leaving Doctor Who – but not forever

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 02/03/2020 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: 01/03/2020 - Episode: n/a (No. 10) - Picture Shows: ++POST TX++ **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 02/03/2020 20:00:01** The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER) - (C) BBC - Photographer: James Pardon

Huw Fullerton No, Doctor Who’s big new changes don’t betray or ruin anything about the series