Who is performing on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back on screens, after a two-year break.

The 16th series kicked off on February 22, with a 90-minute long show full of exciting features, famous faces and outrageous stunts.

So as the show continues, who’ll be performing this week? And who else will be making an appearance at some point?

Who will be performing this week?

Get ready to learn some new dance moves, as street dancing duo Twist and Pulse will be taking to the Saturday Night Takeway stage this weekend.

Revealing all on their Twitter, SNT posted a clip of the British group as they wrote: “The End Of The Show Show will be in safe hands (or should we say feet?!) with @TwistandPulse! Roll on this week’s #SaturdayNightTakeaway!”

Twist and Pulse – real names Ashley and Glen – confirmed their appearance on the social media site, writing: “SURPRISE! WE’RE SO EXCITED FOR THIS! It’s about to go down #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

SURPRISE! WE’RE SO EXCITED FOR THIS! It’s about to go down???????????????????????????????? #SaturdayNightTakeaway https://t.co/IjUMaoiySN — Twist and Pulse (@TwistandPulse) March 4, 2020

The group are best known for appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2010. They were runners up on the show, after coming second to gymnastic troupe Spelbound, however, later won the spinoff show Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019.

Reacting to the news, one excited fan commented: “OMG! This is amazing! So proud of you both!” and another responded: “I can’t wait!”

Their performance follows English singer and songwriter Anne-Marie – who apologised for her controversial performance last week – and US girl group The Pussy Cat Dolls, who opened the ahead of their reunion tour this Spring.

Who else will be on the show?

Fans can expect to see many famous faces on SNT, with celebrities due to take part in some of the show’s craziest challenges, including I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Me Ear.

Some of the stars who’ll be gracing our TV screens include: Hugh Bonneville, Emily Atack, Amanda Holden, Richard Ayoade, Amber Gill, Paddy McGuinness, and Simon Cowell, to name a few.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV in February.