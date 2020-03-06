Who is the guest announcer on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

After a two-year break, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returned with a bang.

The legendary TV duo made their comeback on February 22 with a whole host of new and exclusive features, live surprises, guests, stunts as well as all of the favourites that SNT fans know and love.

As usual, Stephen Mulhern put the boys through their paces with a new Ant vs Dec challenge.

And, The Place on the Plane giveaway, where viewers are given the chance to see the Saturday Night Takeaway finale abroad, became the biggest ever giveaway on British TV.

Who will be this week’s guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Viewers are in for a treat this week, as Radio presenter Greg James has been confirmed as the guest announcer.

The Radio 1 Breakfast Show host and Sounds Like Friday Night presenter will take to the podium on March 7 to narrate the family entertainment show.

Saturday Night Takeaway announced the news on their official Twitter page, sharing a clip of Greg with the caption: “He’s swapping the decks for the booth, get excited for this week’s Guest Announcer, @GregJames! #SaturdayNightTakeaway”

Sharing the post on his page, Greg, 34, wrote: “LOLLLLLLLLLL! CANNOT. WAIT,” which makes us think he’ll be getting up to a lot of mischief with the Geordie duo.

And it sounds like fans can’t wait to hear him on the show, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

“Legend,” one simply wrote.

“omg omg omg that’s amazing ahhhh now I’m even more excited I love this show,” another added, sharing a series of shocked face emojis.

“Oooooo yay another brilliant choice! Bring on Saturday!” a third wrote.

Greg’s appearance on the show follows Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon, who left viewers in fits of laughter last week, and US singer Camilla Cabelo, who opened the first show.

He's swapping the decks for the booth, get excited for this week's Guest Announcer, @GregJames! ???? #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/9UaSF2GA5r — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 5, 2020

Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturdays at 7pm, only on ITV.