Who is Belgium’s Eurovision 2020 entry Hooverphonic who will sing Release Me?

It has been announced that Belgian band, Hooverphonic will be representing their country at Eurovision in May and released the single that they hope will catapult their way into first place.

So can they do it?

Let us introduce Hooverphonic…

Who is representing Belgium at Eurovision 2020?

Hooverphonic has a huge 25-year history behind them: the band originally formed back in 1995 and so over the years, members have come and gone. The members now feature: Luka Cruysberghs (lead vocals) Alex Callier (producer/songwriter) and Raymond Geerts (lead guitar).

What is Belgium’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

The trio will be singing Release Me, written by lead singer, Alex Callier, who also composed the song, alongside Italian composer Luca Chiaravelli – who had previously co-written and co-arranged other Hooverphonic songs.

Release Me has a heart-rending and personal message, seeing as Alex has described it as a song about saying goodbye, because he wrote it when his father was terminally ill. However, it retains a universal meaning in that everybody has had to face saying goodbye at a particular point in time to someone significant to them.

Where did Belgium come in last year’s Eurovision?

As promising as this year’s entry sounds, they still have a way to go in the competition, as last year’s representative, Eliot failed to even qualify in the final, finishing in 13th place with 70 points in the semi-final.

Nevertheless, just has Hooverphonic has a long history as a band, so has their affiliation with Eurovision, as 2020’s Contest will be the 62nd time Belgium will participate, since its debut as one of the original seven inaugural countries at the very first Eurovision Song Contest in 1956.

Hooverphonics will undoubtedly have been inspired to know that Belgium did win the Contest once, albeit in 1986 with the song, J’aime la vie, performed by Sandra Kim.

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th of May, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

