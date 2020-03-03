The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Rylan Clark-Neal.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Harry Potter star and Graham Norton favourite Miriam Margolyes will be joining Matt and Alex on the sofa tonight. Margolyes, who appears as Queen Victoria on The Windsors, will be chatting about obesity and body positivity.

Tonight’s show will also feature two winners of the Underwater Photography of the Year competition, who’ll bring their striking photographs to the studio.