Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Stars pay tribute to late Inside the Actors Studio host James Lipton

Stars pay tribute to late Inside the Actors Studio host James Lipton

The popular host passed away on Monday at the age of 93

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: James Lipton attends the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Film and television stars have paid tribute to James Lipton, the host of TV series Inside the Actors Studio, who passed away on Monday aged 93.

Advertisement

In his time as host of the popular interview show from 1994 to 2018, Lipton interviewed many of the biggest names in showbusiness – with his guests including Barbra Streisand, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg.

Streisand was amongst those who took to Twitter to pay tribute to the host, writing, ““Rest in peace, James Lipton. He was interested in the actor’s process, which was so refreshing.”

And a glut of other stars joined the tributes, praising both his interviewing skills and his kindness.

Mark Ruffalo, who appeared on the show in 2007, tweeted, “Rest In Peace, Mr. Lipton. Thank you for some of the greatest actor and actress interviews.”

Lea Michele wrote, “So incredibly sad to hear about the passing of the amazing James Lipton. I will never forget this day on Inside The Actors Studio” while Matt Bomer tweeted, “RIP James Lipton– thank you for giving artists the space to have an actual discussion, and to talk about what they do. IMO, that show was the first podcast!”

Director Judd Apatow added, “RIP James Lipton. I studied so many episodes of Inside the Actors Studio over the years. He was a wonderful interviewer and loved doing his show so much.”

Lipton’s wife  Kedakai Mercedes Lipton, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “He lived each day as if it were his last. His work was his passion, [he] loved what he did and all the people he worked with. He empowered people to do their best, and hopefully his spirit, curiosity and passion will live on.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, other social media users took the opportunity to share their favourite interviews of Lipton’s time on the show, with popular choices including episodes featuring Robin Williams and Bradley Cooper – a former student of Lipton’s who famously broke down during an appearance on the show in 2011.

Tags

All about Inside the Actors Studio

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: James Lipton attends the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Iain Stirling and Caroline Flack

Love Island Viewers praise Iain Stirling's "heartfelt" tribute to Caroline Flack

Kirk Douglas

Hollywood pays tribute as screen legend Kirk Douglas dies, aged 103

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 31: Executive Producer Gene Reynolds accepts the

M*A*S*H co-creator Gene Reynolds passes away aged 96

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 1: Silvio Horta attends Farewell to UGLY BETTY at Room Service on April 1, 2010 in New York. (Photo by - AMBER De VOS/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Ugly Betty stars pay tribute after series creator Silvio Horta passes away