Who is The Masked Singer US? How to watch, spoilers, theories and more

The Masked Singer has rocked the nation ever since it debuted last month.

With the UK series recently coming to an end – after Queen Bee’s Nicola Roberts was crowned as the very first winner – fans might be missing their fix of the zany music show.

But fear not, the US version has kicked off series three, and it’s already got everyone talking.

So, where can viewers watch it? And is it as wild as the UK series?

Who are the contestants on The Masked Singer US?

Astronaut

Theories: Lance Bass, Carson Daly, Pharrell Williams

Clues: Gold costume could be significant

Banana

Theories: Jason Bateman, Johnny Bananas, Bret Michaels, David Dobrik, Barry Williams

Clues: Poisonous pufferfish, blue collar, bus

Bear

Theories: Cardi B, Mandy Moore, Kylie Jenner, Melanie Martinez

Clues: Female

Frog

Theories: Seth MacFarlane, Jim Carrey, Bow Wow, Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith

Clues: Platinum record on the wall, treadmill, $106 which could be a reference to Bow Wow’s time on 106 & Park

Kangaroo

Theories: Kelly Rowland, Jordyn Woods, Kylie Minogue, Angela Simmons, Lindsay Lohan, Natalie Imbruglia

Clues: Australia, recently lost a loved-one, in spotlight for wrong reasons

Kitty

Theories: Elizabeth Berkley, Kate Bosworth, Jane Seymour, Mila Kunis, Elizabeth Gillies, Sabrina Carpenter, Kate Bosworth

Clues: Eyes on the costume are different colours, pirate-filled clue VT, possible showgirl

Night Angel

Theories: Jeffree Star, Kathy Griffin, Cyndi Lauper

Clues: Intricate costume, big personality

Rhino

Theories: John Travolta, Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart

Clues: Pilot/loves to fly

Swan

Theories: Bjork, Jessica Simpson, Kelly Rowland, Natalie Portman

Clues: Likes to party

Taco

Theories: Bob Saget, Tom Bergeron, LeBron James, Danny Trejo, George Lopez, Guy Fieri

Clues: Trolly and VHS tapes in the clue VT

T-Rex

Theories: Neil Patrick Harris, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Hiddleston

Clues: Shakespearean-themed costume, theatre-based?

Turtle

Theories: Zac Efron, Donnie Wahlberg, Jesse McCartney, Aziz Ansari, Billie Joe Armstrong

Clues: Surrounded by newcomers at the start of career, wants to make a big splash, people wants him to act a certain way, Alpha and Omega, bat, rocker-style costume

White Tiger

Theories: Rob Gronkowski, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Brad Garrett, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Clues: Sought perfection, Boston/New England, dancing heals his body after a beating, foam fingers, knows how to work a crowd, No. 87 on his jersey

Unmasked celebrities

Elephant

Revealed as Tony Hawk

Mouse

Revealed as Dionne Warwick

Llama

Revealed as Drew Carey

Miss Monster

Revealed as Chaka Khan

Robot

Revealed as Lil Wayne

When did The Masked Singer start?

The American version of the show recently begun airing on Fox with its third season.

Each week characters like Miss Monster, Kangaroo and White Tiger take to the stage for their performances.

The show premiered with an 11:30pm late start after the 2020 Super Bowl, and only two episodes have been shown already, so there’s plenty more to catch up on.

Lil Wayne was the first contestant to be unveiled as the show’s Robot, followed by US comedian Drew Carey, who was revealed to be The Llama, and singing sensation Chaka Khan who was behind the mask of Monster.

Speaking of her time in the competition, Chaka Khan told TV Guide: “It was hard, work I gotta be honest. I would not suggest anybody older than 10 do this.”

Who’s on the judging panel of The Masked Singer US?

Like the UK version, the judging panel consists of some very talented individuals, including singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, television personality Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, singer Nicole Scherzinger and actor comedian Ken Jeong – who is also a judge on the UK series. US actor Nick Cannon also hosts the show.

Occasionally, there are guest panellists who join the judges as the fifth guest.

So far, singer Jamie Foxx and Orange Is The New Black star Jason Biggs have guest starred on the show.

How do I watch The Masked Singer US?

The American version of the show is available to stream via Hulu and Fox.

Following its premiere, The Masked Singer now airs at its usual time of 8pm on Wednesday.

And for those who are unable to stream live, they can catch up online.

The Masked Singer US is on Fox, Wednesdays at 8pm