Who’s on The One Show tonight?
Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa...
The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Rylan Clark-Neal.
The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.
Who’s on The One Show tonight?
Celebrity Big Brother winner Celebrity MasterChef finalist Rylan Clark-Neal will be recreating Ready Steady Cook live on the studio.
Rylan is hosting the revival of the show, which launches earlier today after a 10-year hiatus. He takes over from Ainsley Harriott, who hosted from 2000 to 2001.