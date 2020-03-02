Who is Slovenia’s Eurovision 2020 entry Ana Soklic who will sing Voda?

Ana had to compete with 11 other hopefuls vying for nomination to Rotterdam in Slovenia’s Evrovizijska Melodija or EMA before being selected as her country’s Eurovision representative.

Who is representing Slovenia at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 35-36

Instagram: @annasoklich

Ana Soklič is Slovenia’s entry to Eurovision 2020.

She has been singing since 2004, releasing only 5 singles every few years, and she will sing her latest single at the Contest.

What is Slovenia’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Ana will be singing Voda, which means water. She composed alongside Bojan Simončičand and wrote the lyrics herself.

Although unclear as to whether or not she will sing in Slovenian or English, the words clearly send a powerful message of liberation from the constraints of life today and marching to a new dawn, but having to make sacrifices along the way.

Where did Slovenia come in last year’s Eurovision?

In 2019, the country finished in a respectable 15th place, scoring 105 points with the song, Sebi by duo Zala Kraji and Gašper Šanti.

Slovenia debuted in the Contest in 1993, having previously entered as part of Yugoslavia. Their best ranking to date was seventh place, achieved in 1995 and 2001.

Whilst they have not won so far, Slovenia won Eurovision Choir of the Year in 2017.

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16 May, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 final is on 16th May 2020