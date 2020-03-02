ITV and Anne-Marie apologise for controversial Saturday Night Takeaway performance

Singer-songwriter Anne-Marie has apologised to fans for costumes used during her performance of Ciao Adios on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The song has been a top ten hit in the UK, but her rendition on the programme last weekend was the subject of criticism due to costumes worn by the hosting duo.

As Anne-Marie sang, they emerged wearing bandanas depicting Japan’s Rising Sun flag and performed fake martial arts moves behind her.

The costumes were deemed controversial due to the history of the Rising Sun flag. It was the symbol of the Japanese navy during World War II, which occupied large areas of Asia during the conflict.

The human rights abuses committed in this period have led to calls for the flag to be banned, with South Korea saying it should not be allowed at the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo.

Anne-Marie responded to the feedback on Twitter, saying that she is “truly sorry” for the offence caused but that she “had nothing to do with the costumes on this sketch.”

ITV told BBC News that they are taking steps to re-edit the programme on its catch up service and repeat broadcasts.

