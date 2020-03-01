Accessibility Links

Will the Master return to Doctor Who after series 12?

Sacha Dhawan is keen to come back as the evil Time Lord villain

Sacha Dhawan as The Master in Doctor Who

Doctor Who’s 2020 series made a big impact by casting Sacha Dhawan as The Master, the greatest foe of series hero the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and previously played by the likes of John Simm, Roger Delgado and Michelle Gomez.

Since his reveal at the start of the series, it’s fair to say that Dhawan’s new incarnation of the evil Time Lord has been a hit with fans. But as series 12 comes to a close, are we likely to see his Master again? Will Jodie Whittaker and Dhawan face off in series 13 and beyond? Dhawan certainly hopes so.

“Obviously I’d love to come back and do it,” he told RadioTimes.com. “If they ask me, that is. It all depends on how episode 10 goes down.

“So far the fans like it, but the character’s so unpredictable, it’s whether or not they’ll enjoy this facet of the character. Fingers crossed.”

Certain of Dhawan’s predecessors have ended up playing the Master for a number of years, with Michelle Gomez starring as “Missy” (a female version of the character) for 15 episodes over three years and other former Masters (including Delgado and Anthony Ainley’s versions) racking up even longer tenures no matter how many times the character appeared to have been killed or finally defeated.

In other words, based on the character’s legacy it seems more than likely that we’ll see Dhawan in action for a while longer – and given how popular this version of the Master has been, it could be that he’s in it for the long haul.

“The reaction has been a lot bigger than I expected,” Dhawan told us. “I mean people did say to me, ‘It has a huge impact on your life’ – but you never know what’s going to happen.

“My biggest concern was the fans. They’ve got strong opinions, so I was like, ‘I hope they like it.’

“But they’ve been so, so supportive. And just the huge stream of support and artwork that’s come through has been really special.”

Doctor Who series 12 can be streamed on BBC iPlayer

