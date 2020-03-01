Dancing on Ice’s Ben Hanlin suffers nasty injury ahead of semi-finals

Dancing on Ice contestant Ben Hanlin has picked up a bloody arm injury while practising ahead of Sunday night’s (1st March) semi-final.

The magician has revealed his professional skating partner Carlotta Edwards accidentally slashed his forearm as the duo attempted to imitate one of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s classic moves.

Although Hanlin has said the injury has “set us back”, he is still expected to perform on tonight’s show.

Explaining the situation on his Twitter, Hanlin said: “I have cut my arm: as you can see there’s a cut there and it goes all the way up my arm.”

Showing his bandaged arm to camera, the 33-year-old continued: “We were doing a move – it was a Torvill and Dean move originally – I grab Carlotta’s leg, I grab her arm, she then jumps at me, spins and then lands. But to do that she has to put her blade close to my body.

“We got it wrong. I got too close to her and the blade just scratched down my arm. It gets quite deep in the middle. No stitches but it has definitely set us back.”

Hanlin is one of four contestants still in the competition, with Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg, former Eastenders star Joe Swash and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely all still battling for the trophy.

Kiely is the favourite to win the contest, finishing top of the points table every week he’s taken to the ice. Will that be enough to see him into the final? We’ll find out soon enough…

Dancing on Ice is on 6pm tonight, ITV