When is Making the Cut on Amazon Prime Video?

Fan of Project Runway? Then new Amazon Prime series Making the Cut is for you.

Advertisement

Fronted by former Runway stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the fashion series will follow 12 entrepreneurs and designers from around the globe as they battle to grow their business brands.

How exactly does the contest work? What is the winning prize? And who are the judges? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Making The Cut released?

The first two episodes will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from 27th March 2020.

Two instalments will drop each following Friday until the grand finale on 24th April.

How does Making The Cut work?

The format should be fairly familiar to fans of Project Runway. The competition will see 12 fashion designers trying to impress the judges with two outfit designs each week: one fashion-forward runway look, and one more wearable look – the winning outfit to be available to buy on Amazon straight after the show.

“I’m really trying to straddle the artistry of fashion design and the commerce part of it,” Klum previously THR about the show. “When you see a design that you actually love, you can buy it. It’s not only great for the consumer, but it’s also amazing for our designers.”

What does the winner of Making The Cut get?

A $1 million cash prize, plus the opportunity to create an exclusive line for Amazon Fashion.

Who are the contestants?

Sander Bos (24) from Belgium

Rinat Brodach (35) from New York City

Ji Won Choi (26) from New York City

Jasmine Chong (31) from New York City

Jonny Cota (35) from Los Angeles

Martha Gottwald (28) from Richmond, Virginia

Troy Hul Arnold (34) from New York City

Esther Perbandt (43) from Berlin

Will Riddle (31) from New York City

Sabato Russo (64) from Milan

Megan Smith (38) Los Angeles

Joshua Hupper (38) from Shanghai

Who are the judges?

Unsurprisingly, Klum and Gunn were able to attract some of the biggest names in fashion to the show. Judges include:

Supermodel Naomi Campbell

Actress and fashion icon Nicole Richie

Designer Joseph Altuzarra

Social media influencer Chiara Ferragni,

former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld

Advertisement

Making The Cut is available on Amazon Prime Video from 27th March 2020