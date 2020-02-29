When is Making the Cut on Amazon Prime Video?
Tim and Heidi are back!
Fan of Project Runway? Then new Amazon Prime series Making the Cut is for you.
Fronted by former Runway stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the fashion series will follow 12 entrepreneurs and designers from around the globe as they battle to grow their business brands.
How exactly does the contest work? What is the winning prize? And who are the judges? Here’s everything you need to know…
When is Making The Cut released?
The first two episodes will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from 27th March 2020.
Two instalments will drop each following Friday until the grand finale on 24th April.
How does Making The Cut work?
The format should be fairly familiar to fans of Project Runway. The competition will see 12 fashion designers trying to impress the judges with two outfit designs each week: one fashion-forward runway look, and one more wearable look – the winning outfit to be available to buy on Amazon straight after the show.
“I’m really trying to straddle the artistry of fashion design and the commerce part of it,” Klum previously THR about the show. “When you see a design that you actually love, you can buy it. It’s not only great for the consumer, but it’s also amazing for our designers.”
What does the winner of Making The Cut get?
A $1 million cash prize, plus the opportunity to create an exclusive line for Amazon Fashion.
Who are the contestants?
Sander Bos (24) from Belgium
Sander Bos - Belgian designer, age 24, featured in Cityzine magazine, worked with Vlisco
Rinat Brodach (35) from New York City
Rinat Brodach - Nominee for FGINYC 2020 Fashion Awards in the All-Gender category
Ji Won Choi (26) from New York City
Jasmine Chong (31) from New York City
Jonny Cota (35) from Los Angeles
Martha Gottwald (28) from Richmond, Virginia
Troy Hul Arnold (34) from New York City
Troy Hul Arnold - New York City based designer
Esther Perbandt (43) from Berlin
Esther Perbandt - Berlin based designer known for black designs and signature hats
Will Riddle (31) from New York City
Sabato Russo (64) from Milan
Megan Smith (38) Los Angeles
Joshua Hupper (38) from Shanghai
Who are the judges?
Unsurprisingly, Klum and Gunn were able to attract some of the biggest names in fashion to the show. Judges include:
- Supermodel Naomi Campbell
- Actress and fashion icon Nicole Richie
- Designer Joseph Altuzarra
- Social media influencer Chiara Ferragni,
- former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld
Making The Cut is available on Amazon Prime Video from 27th March 2020