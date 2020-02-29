Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast: The Master special

Iconic villain the Master has made a big splash in this year’s Doctor Who after guest actor Sacha Dhawan was sensationally unmasked as the evil Time Lord earlier in the series – but should we really have been surprised given the shocking, twist-filled history of the character?

In a special edition of the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, Huw Fullerton, Morgan Jeffery and Patrick Cremona take a trip back in time to revisit the Master’s origins, the actors who’ve played him and ponder whether he’ll return to take on the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) in future series.

Along the way we’ll also ask the big questions like: what makes the Master such a popular character in the first place? Is it a better role than playing the Doctor him/herself? And which actors would be our dream casting for the character?

Plus, we speculate about what awaits the Doctor and the Master when they clash in the ruins of Gallifrey in the eagerly-anticipated series 12 finale, The Timeless Children.

For more on the Master you can read our full guide to the character, hear Steven Moffat’s take on the death of Missy or check out our exclusive chats with Sacha Dhawan.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 6:50pm on Sunday 1st March