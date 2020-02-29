Watch Anthony Joshua bark like a dog in Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway clip

Want to see world heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua bark like a dog on national TV? Then you should probably tune in to tonight’s Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (7pm, ITV), where the British champ teams up with the presenting duo for some mischief-making.

In a newly-released preview clip, Joshua takes part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear, obeying Ant and Dec’s every instruction while interviewing people applying to become his personal chef. And it’s brilliantly awkward.

While speaking to one hopeful cook, Yvette, Joshua is instructed (via an earpiece) to ask: “So your name is Yvette, but you’re not a vet?”

When she timidly responds “no”, Joshua is told to reply: “That’s a shame, because I’m a dog. Woof, woof, woof!”

So far, so embarrassing. But things get even more awkward with another cook, as Joshua is guided by Ant and Dec to drop some ego-tastic lines such as “It’s only the heavyweight champion of the world you’re talking to!”

As well as I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear and the usual ‘win the ads’ giveaway, the episode will also feature Rob Brydon, who is this week’s Star Guest Announcer.

Singer Anne-Marie will also appear, performing in the End Of The Show Show.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is on 7pm tonight, ITV