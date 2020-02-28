Sandi Toksvig returns as host – alongside regular panellist Alan Davies – for another series of QI, which quizzes contestants on their knowledge of the world’s most weird and wonderful facts.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is QI on TV?

QI airs on BB2 Fridays at 9:30pm. Each episode is also available on BBC iPlayer after it airs.

Who hosts QI?

Sandi Toksvig, formerly co-host of The Great British Bake Off, took over hosting duties from Stephen Fry in 2016.

What’s the show about?

Opening with a revamped title theme tune and titles, the beloved panel show’s format hasn’t changed much in the past 15 years.

QI (short for ‘Quite Interesting’) uses a new letter of the alphabet each series – for series 11, it’s Q – exploring topics headed up under that letter.

Alan Davies is the permanent panel guest with an equally permanent spot at the bottom of the scoreboard, while the other three panellists range from comedians to well-known actors and TV personalities.

Who’s on QI tonight?

A round-up of the best moments from the last series.