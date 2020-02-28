What time is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back on screens after a two-year break.

The family entertainment show returned on February 22 with some of its favourite features, famous faces and some new elements.

With weeks of episodes scheduled to air on ITV, the TV duo are sure to keep us tuned in on Saturday nights.

So what time is it on? And what can viewers expect from the revitalised show?

We have all the info…

When is it on?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will air on Saturdays at 7pm, and will be filled with 90 minutes of fun-loving, family entertainment.

I, Anthony Joshua, promise to do what @antanddec say ???? pic.twitter.com/Fac62p4WSy — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) February 28, 2020

What can viewers expect on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Saturday Night Takeaway will include all the usual features, which fans have grown to love over the years.

Hosted by Stephen Mulhern, Ant vs Dec is back, along with Undercover and I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Of Me Ear where you’ll see some of the biggest celebrities taking part.

But there’s also be some new segments, which are likely to have fans in fits of laughter.

In a new feature called Don’t Feed The Pandas, Ant and Dec become two Pandas called Howai and Wayai at London Zoo.

Dressed in realistic, prosthetic costume, they’ll try and persuade kids to give them the Zoo keeper’s lunch.

But will the children believe pandas can actually talk?

Viewers can also expect to see lots of famous faces on the show, with Rockabye hitmaker Anne-Marie performing this week, and Gavin and Stacey’s Rob Brydon narrating the show.

How can viewers get involved?

As usual, fans can get a chance to be a part of the show.

Ant and Dec recently put out a call on their Twitter page, asking individuals to nominate their friends or family members.

As well as this, viewers will be given the chance to watch the finale abroad in the returning segment, Place on the Plane.

Would you do ANYTHING to be part of the new series? Shave that beard your partner hates? Dye your hair a wild colour? Email takeaway@itv.com with the subject ‘I’D DO ANYTHING’, telling us exactly what you'd do and we might just make it happen! pic.twitter.com/ReMghk4nEF — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 8, 2020

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday at 7pm, only on ITV