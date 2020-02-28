When is Special back for season 2 on Netflix? What’s going to happen? Who’s in the cast?

After nabbing four short-form Emmy nominations, it’s no surprise that Netflix’s inclusive comedy Special has been renewed for a second season.

Ryan O’Connell’s semi-autobiographical show tells the story of Ryan Hayes, a young gay man with cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity as an accident victim and go after the life he really wants.

Here’s all we know about the second season of the groundbreaking comedy…

When is the Special season two release date?

A release date is yet to be announced for Special’s sophomore season. The show first debuted in April 2019 – but as the second season was only announced in December 2019, we may well see Ryan a bit later in the year this time.

Scripts were only being finished in mid-January 2020 – so it will be several months at least before filming and post-production are completed.

writing the finale of special while listening to music that can be only classified as "Grey's Anatomy Soundtrack" — Ryan O'Connell (@ryanoconn) January 14, 2020

Who is in the cast for Special season two?

Ryan O’Connell will of course return as his semi-autobiographical alter ego Ryan Hayes, with co-stars Jessica Hecht and Punam Patel also reprising their roles as Ryan’s mother Karen and friend Kim respectively.

Series regulars Marla Mindelle, Augustus Prew and Better Call Saul‘s Patrick Fabian are also likely to return.

What could Special season two be about?

*Warning: spoilers for season one*

Season one saw a mostly happy ending for Ryan as he moved out of home, revealed to his co-workers that he has cerebral palsy and finally started to live life on his own terms. However, tensions reached an all-time high with his overprotective mother Karen, resulting in Ryan walking out of her birthday meal after a bitter argument – so season two will presumably see the two work on patching up their relationship.

Season one clocked in at 15 minutes an episode, so it remains to be seen whether the second season will feature full-length instalments. O’Connell recently told THR that he was hoping for half-hour episodes in the future so he could go more in-depth with supporting characters like Kim, finding the 15-minute limitation “frustrating”.

Therefore if O’Connell does indeed get his way, season two will likely have more time for subplots focused on developing the side characters, such as Kim’s ongoing body image issues and Karen’s attempt to have a life of her own.

Is Special based on a book?

Yes – Special is based on 2015 memoir I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves by Ryan O’Connell, who is also the creator, writer and star of the Netflix show.

How can I watch Special?

Season 2 of Special will be available on Netflix in the UK and across the globe. Special season 1 is available to watch on Netflix now.