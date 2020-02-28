Who is performing on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

After a two-year break, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back on screens.

The 16th series kicked off on February 22, with a 90-minute long show full of exciting features, famous faces and outrageous stunts.

So, who’ll be performing this week? And who else will be making an appearance at some point?

???? We're interrupting your Saturday to remind you that we're back in just ONE WEEK! @antanddec@ITV | 7pm | #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/VCijqd7ffp — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 15, 2020

Who will be performing this week?

English singer and songwriter Anne-Marie will be taking to the Saturday Night Takeaway stage this weekend.

Revealing all on their Facebook page, Saturday Night Takeaway posted: “Ciao Adios I’m done, because we’ve got actual Anne-Marie on the show this week!”

The 28-year-old also confirmed her appearance on the show, sharing SNT’s post on her Twitter account as she revealed it’s been her “childhood dream” to perform on the show.

Anne-Marie is known for her solo hits like Alarm and Ciao Adios, as well as collaborations including her huge number 1 with Clean Bandit and Sean Paul, Rockabye, which at present has 2.2 billion views on YouTube.

Reacting to the news, one excited fan commented: “Yes yes yes love Ann Marie,” and another responded: “So excited to watch it!”

Her performance follows US girl group, The Pussycat Dolls, who opened the show after reuniting last year following a 10-year hiatus.

Who else will be on the show?

Fans can expect to see many famous faces on SNT, with celebrities due to take part in some of the show’s craziest challenges, including I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Me Ear.

Some of the stars who’ll be gracing our TV screens include: Hugh Bonneville, Emily Atack, Amanda Holden, Richard Ayoade, Amber Gill, Paddy McGuinness, and Simon Cowell, to name a few.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV in February.