Who is the guest announcer on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

After a two-year break, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returned with a bang.

The legendary TV duo made their comeback on February 22 with a whole host of new and exclusive features, live surprises, guests, stunts as well as all of the favourites that SNT fans know and love.

As usual, Stephen Mulhern put the boys through their paces with a new Ant vs Dec challenge.

And, The Place on the Plane giveaway, where viewers are given the chance to see the Saturday Night Takeaway finale abroad, became the biggest ever giveaway on British TV.

Who will be this week’s guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Viewers are in for a treat this week, as Welsh actor Rob Brydon has been confirmed as the guest announcer for the second episode of the new series.

The Gavin and Stacey star, who famously plays Uncle Bryn in the drama, will take to the podium to narrate the show.

The news was announced on ITV’s Lorraine and confirmed on the official Saturday Night Takeaway Twitter account.

They wrote: “We’ve got a cracking show this week and we’ll tell you for why… @RobBrydon is our Guest Announcer! #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

And it sounds like fans can’t wait to hear him on the show, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

“Uncle Bryn,” one simply wrote.

“Can’t wait to watch,” another added.

“Can’t wait , my daughter has already made her snack request for it,” a third wrote.

Rob’s appearance on the show follows US singer Camilla Cabelo, who narrated the first show.

Saturday Night Takeaway kicked off on Saturday February 22, replacing ITV’s The Masked Singer.

For the first episode, Ant and Dec were joining by Camila Cabello – who rose to fame as a member of girl group Fifty Harmony, which was formed on The X Factor USA in 2012.

Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturdays at 7pm, only on ITV.