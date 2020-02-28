The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Chris Ramsay.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Dawn French will be joining Alex Jones and Chris Ramsay on the show tonight. The star of The Vicar of Dibley will be chatting about her upcoming ITV drama, The Trouble With Maggie Cole. She plays the titular Maggie, a woman who spills the beans on all the town’s gossip while on a live radio interview, with devastating results.

Celeste, the winner of BBC’s Sound of 2020, will also perform live.

As if that weren’t enough, Joe Crowley visits housing estates built on flood plains and Hairy Biker Dave Myers holds a lively competition between two pubs.